Job fair slated for Friday in Fallon

Local job-seekers may fulfill their goal of finding employment at a job fair that will see more than 20 employers and job placement agencies fill the Fallon Convention Center on April 6.

The Fallon Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the convention center, 100 Campus Way.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately, bring their resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Agencies to be represented include: Choice Wireless, MSC, Nugget Casinos, Wells Fargo, Nevada Department of Transportation, New Millennium Building Systems, JOIN, Nevada Vocational Rehabilitation, Fallon Job Connect, Lumegent, Churchill County Federal Credit Union, Polyglass, Manpower, Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Louie's Ace Home Center, Jacobson Staffing Solutions, Financial Horizons Credit Union, Western Nevada College, A&K Earth Movers, Churchill County School District and Janess Digital Ink, among others.

For information, call 775-423-2544.