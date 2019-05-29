JROTC holds annual awards night
Churchill County High School’s Junior ROTC program recently conducted its annual awards night. The following cadets received these major awards.
Navy League Youth Award- Cadet Ensign/Iris Gonzales
Marine Corps League Award- Cadet/ PO1 Brandi Lovin
Disabled American Veterans Award- Cadet/ PO3 Velentino Alvarez
Fleet Reserve Award- Cadet/PO3 Rian Smith
Stephen Decatur Award (Freshman) Cadet/Seaman Michaela Simmons
Stephen Decatur Award (Junior)- Cadet/CPO Chris Elder
Reserve Officers Assoc. Award- Cadet/Shaun Bryska
VFW Fallon Post 1002 Award- Cadet/ Tim Adams
VFW Fallon Post 1002 Award- Cadet/ Abraham Rivas
Military Officers Assn. Of America Award- Cadet PO3/ Desirae Chitren
Military Order of the World Wars Award- Cadet/ LTJG Kiara Verdugo
Military Order of the Purple Heart Award- Cadet/ SN Luke Ennis
Daughters of American Revolution Award – Cadet / PO3 Madison Dobbins
Daughters of the War of 1812 Award- Cadet/ CPO Taylor Debrum
Non Commissioned Officers Assn Award.- Cadet/CPO Jeissy Castro
Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award- Cadet/Ensign Matt Manzon
Order of Daedalians- Cadet/CDR Stephanie Therianos
Sons of the American Revolution Award- Angelina Beland
AMVETS-American Veterans- Hayden Hawk
American Legion Military Excellence Award- Cadet/SN Jacob Forschee
American Legion Scholastic Aptitude Award – Cadet /Ensign Iris AcostaNational American Legion School Awards- Leadership Medal — Cadet/LCDR Fallon Hughes Scholastic Medal — Cadet Courtney Clark
Bravo Zulu – Cadet/SN Luke Ennis
Most Improved Cadet- Cadet/SN Eliza Stephens
Cadet of the Year — Cadet /Ensign Iris Acosta