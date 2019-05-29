 JROTC holds annual awards night | NevadaAppeal.com

JROTC holds annual awards night

Lahontan Valley | May 29, 2019

Staff Report
Junior ROTC officers stand at attention.
Steve Ranson / LVN

Churchill County High School’s Junior ROTC program recently conducted its annual awards night. The following cadets received these major awards.

Navy League Youth Award- Cadet Ensign/Iris Gonzales

Marine Corps League Award- Cadet/ PO1 Brandi Lovin

Disabled American Veterans Award- Cadet/ PO3 Velentino Alvarez

Fleet Reserve Award- Cadet/PO3 Rian Smith

Stephen Decatur Award (Freshman) Cadet/Seaman Michaela Simmons

Stephen Decatur Award (Junior)- Cadet/CPO Chris Elder

Reserve Officers Assoc. Award- Cadet/Shaun Bryska

VFW Fallon Post 1002 Award- Cadet/ Tim Adams

VFW Fallon Post 1002 Award- Cadet/ Abraham Rivas

Military Officers Assn. Of America Award- Cadet PO3/ Desirae Chitren

Military Order of the World Wars Award- Cadet/ LTJG Kiara Verdugo

Military Order of the Purple Heart Award- Cadet/ SN Luke Ennis

Daughters of American Revolution Award – Cadet / PO3 Madison Dobbins

Daughters of the War of 1812 Award- Cadet/ CPO Taylor Debrum

Non Commissioned Officers Assn Award.- Cadet/CPO Jeissy Castro

Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award- Cadet/Ensign Matt Manzon

Order of Daedalians- Cadet/CDR Stephanie Therianos

Sons of the American Revolution Award- Angelina Beland

AMVETS-American Veterans- Hayden Hawk

American Legion Military Excellence Award- Cadet/SN Jacob Forschee

American Legion Scholastic Aptitude Award – Cadet /Ensign Iris AcostaNational American Legion School Awards- Leadership Medal — Cadet/LCDR Fallon Hughes Scholastic Medal — Cadet Courtney Clark

Bravo Zulu – Cadet/SN Luke Ennis

Most Improved Cadet- Cadet/SN Eliza Stephens

Cadet of the Year — Cadet /Ensign Iris Acosta

