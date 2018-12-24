Jumping into the New Year!

Watson here and I'm ready to jump into a new year. Christmas was fun with all the goodies and excitement, but now it's time to get in shape. Yes, in only six months it will be bathing suit weather. I actually swim in the buff, but I want to be buff if you get my drift.

Everybody makes New Year resolutions, but they slip away as time passes. I'm the resolution keeper in my house because I keep my mom and dad on a strict sleeping and walking schedule. It's early to rise to feed me and early to walk at Laura Mills Park to check the pmail.

Walking is one of the best and easiest exercises anyone can do. Dogs need exercise to keep healthy. Experts recommend 30 minutes a day walking, chasing the ball or playing with other dogs.

One suggestion for walking is to vary your routine. Dogs love to smell new scents and visit unfamiliar places. Let your dog take you for a walk. I can usually find something interesting if my dad will follow me. Sometimes it's an old piece of bread, which I gobble up if I'm fast enough.

Regular exercise not only keeps your dog healthy but you as well. It can minimize annoying dog behaviors such as barking, jumping and chewing. My mom and dad don't have too many annoying behaviors, but I'm sure it's because we walk a lot. So what are you waiting for? I'll see you in the park.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Emergency funds for our adorable Cash's surgery; any amount will help.

Folks to register for the AmazonSmile program; the details are below, and we receive funds every month from your purchases.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them

SHOUT OUT TO

Karen Aberle who has served as CAPS director and is now retiring. You are a wonderful caring person and your expertise has made a difference in CAPS. You will be missed! Our Paws Pause in thanks!

Gaby McKinney who is our new CAPS director. We are excited to have you leading our cause. Our tails are wagging for you!

To everyone who donated dog and cat food at our bake sale. We are astonished by the generosity you displayed. A Four Paw Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart in January (the date will be announced later) with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have 2019 CAPS calendars, hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you've hugged our pup.

DON'T FORGET

December Pet Holiday: National Mutt Month

CAPS 2019 calendars are available for purchase at CAPS or 3-Dimension Shipping.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a tree on March 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.