June programs at Fort Churchill State Historic Park

Fort Churchill State Historic Park is offering a variety of ranger-led programs during the month of June. Events highlight the area’s rich history and abundant natural resources.

Starry, Starry Night

Experience the awesome night sky over Fort Churchill State Historic Park. Enjoy a tour of the celestial neighborhood while talking about the night sky as a remarkable natural resource to be celebrated, protected and enjoyed. Participants are encouraged to bring a red light.

WHEN: 8:45 to 10 p.m. June 1

WHERE: Meet at the Fort Churchill Museum.

COST: Park entrance fees apply; $5 per vehicle. There is no additional cost to participate in the program.

Get Outdoors Day

It’s GO Day (National Get Outdoors Day). A perfect day to get out, get active and embrace your local parks, forests, refuges or other public lands. If you are looking to discover a new park or simply revisit an old favorite, come to Fort Churchill State Historic Park and join our park interpreter for a 3-mile hike (round-trip) along the Nature Trail. This trail, which parallels the Carson River, provides plenty of opportunities to discuss and discover the rich cultural and natural history of the area. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable closed-toe shoes and bring water, sun protection, and insect repellent and/or mesh head net. This hike is mostly flat but does include areas of sandy and uneven terrain.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 8

WHERE: John C. Fremont Picnic Area at Fort Churchill.

COST: June 8 is “Discover Nevada State Parks” Day. Park entrance fees will be waived. There is no additional cost to participate in the program.

Gold Fever: Prospecting at Buckland Station

Discover the excitement of the gold rush era and experience your own “Eureka” moment as you pan for gold and learn about the mining history of the area. Gold panning supplies will be provided for this drop-in program.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9

WHERE: Historic Buckland Station. Buckland Station is located approximately 9 miles south of the U.S. 95A/U.S. 50 intersection on U.S. 95A.

COST: Free.

Night Hike

Join Ranger Tom for a nocturnal experience at Fort Churchill. Explore the world of owls, bats, coyotes and other critters that make the most of the park after dark through quiet activities and an interactive nature walk that will test your night vision and challenge your senses. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable closed-toe shoes and bring water, insect repellent and/or mesh head net, and a flashlight. This hike is about 1.5 miles long and crosses sandy and uneven terrain. Program is intended for adults and children 10 years of age or older. Advance reservations are required for this hike. Reservations can be made by calling 775-577-2345.

WHEN: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. June 15

WHERE: Meet at the John C. Fremont Picnic Area at Fort Churchill.

COST: Park entrance fees apply; $5 per vehicle. There is no additional cost to participate in the program.

Junior Ranger

Calling all kids to Fort Churchill State Historic Park! Come and explore the rich history and natural wonders found in and around the park. A variety of activities, crafts and short hikes will be part of the fun. Participants are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring water, sun protection and insect repellent and/or mesh head net.

WHEN: 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 22

WHERE: Meet at the John C. Fremont Picnic Area at Fort Churchill.

COST: Park entrance fees apply; $5 per vehicle. There is no additional cost to participate in the program.

Coffee with a Ranger

Bring your favorite mug and join a ranger for some early morning conversation. Ask questions, learn about the park, share your experiences and make new friends.

WHEN: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. June 23

WHERE: Walk-in campsite at the Samuel Buckland Campground at Fort Churchill.

COST: Park entrance fees apply; $5 per vehicle. There is no additional cost to participate in the program.