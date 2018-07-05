‘Kedi’ a cat movie for everyone

OK, I'm sure you are thinking that I have finally flipped my lid and have spent hours exploring the Internet for cat videos. Let me put that fear to rest because I just happened to stumble upon the movie "Kedi" recently in San Francisco at an artsy theater.

"Kedi" is an award-winning documentary about the hundreds of thousands of cats who have roamed the metropolis of Istanbul freely for centuries. Istanbul is a port city, and ships from all over the world dock there. Many cats who accompanied the ships chose to put down roots in the city.

The magnificent mix of cats ranges from Norwegian forest cats, ginger cats, black cats, white cats and rare exotic mixes. All of the cats roam freely and are extraordinary beings who bring joy and purpose to the people they choose.

The cats live between the world of free and tamed cats. It is amazing to watch the cats scavenging from dumpsters, living in abandoned buildings, and some being cared for by the entire community.

I found the movie beautiful, moving and wonderfully uplifting. It is subtitled, so it's great for the hearing impaired. You can access a trailer for the film at http://www.kedifilm.com.

I'm not a film critic but this movie leaves you with a feeling of hope. I think it is purrfect!

IN NEED OF

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

Emergency funds for spay/neutering our cats and kittens.

SHOUT OUT TO

Reba White for collecting and donating cans to CAPS. We send a Big Tail Wag to you!

To all of our dog walking volunteers, you make the difference every day for our four-legged guests.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on July 21 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

Kim Lamb will be taking photos of pets at Flower Tree Nursery on the following dates, July 14, 21 and 28. Bring your furry, feathered or scaly pet for this incredible photo opportunity. You will receive a 5 by 8 photo and your pet will be featured in the CAPS calendar. The cost is $20 and it is a bargain at that. Create a memorable photo of your loved pet.

July Pet Holiday: Dog House Repair Month

SNAPS is a program offered through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2017 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree on Sept. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com. Kathleen Williams-Miller, is a CAPS volunteer.