KING & QUEEN

Churchill County High School seniors Brenden Larsen and Kenna Hamlin were crowned homecoming king and queen Friday during halftime of the Fallon-Dayton football game.

Before the announcement, each couple walked to the center of the field after passing through the drawn swords raised by the CCHS Navy Junior ROTC cadets. Homecoming is a special event, especially for the seniors who participated in the activities.

Larsen is involved in football, baseball, basketball, Block F and National Honor Society.

"Homecoming gets students involved in activities that they normally wouldn't attend," he said, adding the events have something for everyone in the community.

Larsen said he would like to study wildlife biology in college.

"Homecoming is an annual event that brings the community and school together to show Greenwave pride," Hamlin said.

Since her freshman year, Hamlin has been involved in many activities to include National Honor Society, CCHS Student Council, Young Republicans, Pep Cub, soccer and basketball.

"High school is considered to be the golden years of school because it is the last time to be together with your friends," she said "It's a time to try new things and be a part of something special."

Hamlin would like to pursue veterinary medicine in college.

Four other seniors were also in contention.

Shelby Chard has been active as a cheerleader and likes homecoming.

"Everyone in the community comes together to support the athletics even if they don't have a kid or family members playing," she said. "The school comes together because all the students get involved in dress-up days, and the dance is always fun."

Chard said her plans include attending the University of Nevada, Reno, and she would like to become a juvenile probation officer. She also said high school offers so many opportunities to help students find a career path.

"Also, high school are the years that students grow up and get out of their shell."

Ben Dooley, a state champion wrestler and football player, said he would like to study the sciences in college and eventually earn a doctorate in chemistry. He said homecoming and the various competitions bring everyone together

Dooley considers high school to be the golden years because it may be the last time to be with friends.

Alexis Jarrett plays basketball and softball and considers homecoming a fun event for Fallon.

"Everyone enjoys it â€” parents, siblings, friends â€¦ all the activities are very fun and exciting," said Jarrett, who wants to attend trade school for cosmetology or become a tattoo artist. "It's the years you're still considered a child and not quite an adult. You get to finish living your fun times, not focusing on bills or adult things yet. You're living the days with your childhood friends and the people you grew up with."

Trey Rooks, who competes in football and basketball, said homecoming brings the community and school together by keeping old traditions alive.

"High school is considered to be the 'golden years' because you are pressured into acting, dressing and looking a certain way or even doing things society deems as normal," he said, "but you get the chance and final say to be yourself â€¦whoever you chose to be.

Rooks said he would like to study law in college.

Shasta Mori and Brock Richardson represented the Junior Class in the homecoming court.

Mori has been involved in golf, marching band, powderpuff football and track and field. She said homecoming brings the classes together and helps promote the events.

With two years left in high school, she said the students are trying to figure out who they are and what they want to do in life.

Richardson competes in football, basketball and baseball. He said homecoming brings both the school and community together.

"It is a time where we spend our last years with the people from our hometown â€¦ if you go to college somewhere else," he said.

Sam Frost and Kodus Wehe represented the sophomore class.

Frost plays basketball and softball and said homecoming offers the students and community to support the football team at homecoming.

"It's all about having fun and getting involved in everything," she said.

Wehe, who plays football and baseball, echoes Frost's comments about bringing students and the community together. He said high school is important because it gives students experiences from which to learn.

Representing the freshmen at homecoming were Tyler Austin and Emily Clyburn.

Austin, who enjoys baseball, basketball and football, said the community supports the high school, and the students support the community through volunteering.

"High school is a stepping stone to your future," he said.

Clyburn said high school gives everyone a chance to be with friends and make many memories. She currently plays volleyball and will be competing in softball during the spring. This is Clyburn's first homecoming as a high-school student, and she likes how the activities bring the school together.