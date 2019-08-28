Labor Day parade seeking entries

The final weekend of the “unofficial” summer season will have a number of activities for area residents ranging from the annual Labor Day parade and breakfast to fun in the sun at the area reservoirs and Sand Mountain.

This year’s annual Fallon Lions Labor Day parade, the longest running event of its type in Nevada, is reaching into the history of the athletes and coaches who have made a mark in the community. According to Barbara Hertz of the local Lions Club, the committee is still accepting entries.

“Honoring All Athletes of Churchill County” remembers the athletes and teams who won championship titles at all levels of competition. Hertz said the recent number of state team and individual championships from youth to high school has made the community appreciative of everyone’s hard work and dedication, no matter the sport. She said the committee will announce the grand marshal later this week.

Furthermore, since its inception more than three years ago, the Greenwave Hall of Fame has recognized two classes of former athletes, coaches and contributors to Churchill County High School athletics and will induct its third class in October. A number of the Churchill County inductees have also been named to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame or their respective university halls of fame.

Hertz said the registration deadline for all entries is Saturday morning. Awards will be given in the following categories: President’s Award, Best Use of Theme, Most Creative, Best Youth Group, Best Civic Group, Best Business Entry, Best Mounted Individual, Best Mounted Group, Best Antique Farm implement and Best Automotive entry.

Copies of the application may be found on the Fallon Lions Club or Lahontan Valley News Facebook pages.

For information, call Hertz at 775-815-9216.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the northwest corner of the Old High School and travels on Taylor Street to Williams Avenue up to Homestead and the American Legion and then down Maine Street to end in front of the Old High School.

The parade is also the longest held tradition in Churchill County and attracts 70 to 80 entries based on prior-year applications. People are allowed to enter as many vehicles or floats as they want, so the number of vehicles or floats, for example, will increase.

Along the route will be a number of announcer booths, and each announcer will introduce the entries.

Before the parade, though, will be the annual Labor Day pancake breakfast. Originally hosted by the Kiwanis, the event is now run by the Fallon Rotary Club. Both the parade and breakfast have been favorite stops for many local and state politicians who participate in the Labor Day festivities.

The breakfast, which is held in the parking lot next to E.H. Hursh Insurance on South Maine Street, is from 7-10 a.m. and includes all-you-can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, fresh fruit, coffee and Sandhill Dairy white and chocolate milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children.

The Fallon Lions Club Junior Rodeo begins Friday at 5 p.m. at the Churchill County Fairgrounds with the queen contest and continues Saturday in the main arena with its first performance at 8 a.m. The second go-around is Sunday at 8 a.m., and the Top 10 concludes the three days of rodeo action at 8 a.m. on Labor Day. Events, depending on categories and age, include barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, team roping, figure 8, run ride lead, steer stopping, mutton busting, dummy roping, chute dogging and calf roping.

The categories include Pee Wee, ages 0-5; Junior Boys and Girls, ages 6-9; Intermediate Boys and Girls, ages 10-13; and Senior Boys and Girls, ages 14-18.

Recreational areas such as Lahontan and Rye Patch reservoirs are also anticipating big Labor Day weekend crowds. The Bureau of Land Management is expecting more than 8,000 visitors will be at Sand Mountain.

The long-range weather forecast is calling for sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-high 90s and lows in the upper 50s.