Ladies Behind the Badge host blood drive

The Ladies Behind the Badge held their second annual blood drive with Vitalant (formerly Untied Blood Services) this July. New to this year was the ‘Battle of the Badges’ theme. At this blood drive, all donors voted for their favorite agency — Sheriff’s Office or Police Department. The competition was fierce with many officers rolling up their sleeve to help their agency win. In total there was 50 votes for the PD and 46 for the Sheriff’s Office. “We were completely blown away by the generosity and support of the Fallon Law Enforcement Agencies,” notes Nicole Jo, Sr., donor recruitment representative for Vitalant.

In total 85 pints of blood were donated. Every day 150 pints of blood are needed to keep up with patient needs in Northern Nevada. If you would like to give, visit BloodHero.com to search blood drives in your area or call 775-329-6451.