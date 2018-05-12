Lady Wave wins Northern 3A softball championship

Lightning struck more than once during the Lady Wave's softball game against Lowry.

Fallon shortstop Stacy Kalt had the game of her high-school career Saturday by walloping three home runs including a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Wave a 14-2 win in the 2018 NIAA 3A Northern League Softball Tournament played at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.

Fallon will represent the Northern 3A as the league's champions, while Lowry advances to the state tournament in Reno on Thursday as the conference's No. 2 team.

The Wave went into the bottom of the sixth inning with a light drizzle falling on the field and Fallon leading 10-2. Fallon needed two more runs to end the game because of the 10-run mercy rule. The Wave loaded the bases on two walks and an infield error. Alexis Jarrett's single drove in a run, setting up Kalt's next plate appearance. Kalt powered a shot near the scoreboard, sending the Greenwave fans into a frenzy and her teammates to home plate to greet her coming down the third-base line.

Kalt also ignited the Lady Wave in the first inning. Fallon pitcher Faith Cornmesser retired Lowry in order to begin the game. In Fallon's bottom half of the inning, Lowry pitcher Sierra Maestrejuan fell behind Kalt 3-0, but she sailed her next pitch across the plate for Kalt to rip a shot beyond the scoreboard.

Lowry made a quick pitching change by bringing in Macey

Recommended Stories For You

Katzenmeyer. Aspen Mori greeted Katzenmeyer by singling up the middle for an RBI, and Schultz walked with the bases loaded for Fallon's third run.

The Wave exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning. With a runner on first, Kalt launched her second homer of the game followed Cornmesser's solo shot to left field. After Maci Anderson walked, senior Jordan Beyer cranked a two-run home run to left field.

Lowry added a run in the fifth inning in Kiley Sappington's infield hit and its second run in the sixth on a home run from Bailey Sapien.