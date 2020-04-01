Lane closures on U.S. 95 in Fallon for pedestrian improvements

Periodic roadway shoulder, sidewalk and single lane closures will take place on U.S. 95 through the heart of Fallon as the Nevada Department of Transportation upgrades existing sidewalks and pedestrian facilities for enhanced traffic safety and mobility.

NDOT will enhance existing sidewalks and sidewalk ramps on the nearly two miles of U.S. 95 through the heart of Fallon to provide additional roadway connectivity, accessibility and safety.

Intermittent single lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures will take place on U.S. 95 between Sheckler Road and Keddie Street through late spring, primarily during weekday hours of 7a.m.-5 p.m. While work will take place on sidewalks and driveways, at least one access to all businesses and residences will be maintained during construction. Periodic local street closures may take place, with nearby detours available.

No construction will take place on the four-block section of the corridor as it travels east-to-west along U.S. 50. The highway is also known as South Taylor Street to the south of U.S. 50 and North Maine Street to the north of the U.S. 50.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.

The improvements are part of the up to $5 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates every year to Americans with Disabilities Act-related improvements to make state roadways more accessible for all.