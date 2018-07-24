Lane closures planned for resurfacing of Pasture Road in Fallon

Single lane closures will be in place on Pasture Road (State Route 120) in Fallon beginning July 30 as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the roadway.

From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily July 30-Aug. 1, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on Pasture Road between U.S. 95 and Berney Road.

Motorists are advised to anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes if traveling through the work zone. The road work schedule is subject to change.

Known as a scrub seal, the road will be resurfaced with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt and then sealed with a thin asphalt layer to help protect and prolong pavement life.

NDOT offers motorists the following safe work zone driving tips:

Always buckle up.

Pay attention. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed and people and vehicles may be working near the road.

Always slow to posted work zone speed limits.

Remember that even if it may not seem that workers are present, work is still ongoing and speed limits must be observed.