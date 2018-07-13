Lane closures planned for Sheckler Road resurfacing project

Single lane closures will be in place beginning July 23 on U.S. 50 and Sheckler Road (State Route 117) west of Fallon as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces Sheckler Road.

Single lane closures will take place on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Sheckler Road July 23 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily July 23-26, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on Sheckler Road. The moving road work operation will begin at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sheckler Road on July 23 and proceed south and east on Sheckler Road in the following days, ultimately resurfacing the entire length of roadway.

Motorists are recommended to use alternate routes, and advised to anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes if traveling through the work zone. The road work schedule is subject to change.

Known as a chip seal, the road will be resurfaced with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt to help protect and prolong pavement life.

Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, chip seals also restore roadway friction and aesthetics.

Recommended Stories For You

SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS

Always buckle up.

Pay attention. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed and people and vehicles may be working near the road.

Always slow to posted work zone speed limits.

Remember that even if it may not seem that workers are present, work is still ongoing and speed limits must be observed.