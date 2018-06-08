Lane closures taking place June 11-14 in Churchill County

The Nevada Department of Transportation will have single lane closures in place on two state routes in Churchill County next week.

Single lane reductions with a traffic flagger alternating directions of travel will be in place on sections of SR 121 (Dixie Valley Rd.) and SR 839 (Scheelite Mine Road) east of Fallon starting Monday, June 11, through Wednesday, June 14. The installation of cattle guards will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.