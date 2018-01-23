Lane, ramp closures planned at Fernley exit on I-80

Lane and ramp closures will take place at the Interstate 80 exit 46 west Fernley interchange beginning Thursday as the Nevada Department of Transportation restripes and enhances roadway lanes connecting the interstate and W. Main Street.

The westbound I-80 exit 46 off-ramp to W. Main Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Below the interstate, W. Main Street between Love's Travel Stop and Pilot Travel Center also will be briefly closed during the day.

Depending on weather, additional intermittent ramp and lane closures could take place through the first week of February.

Drivers can detour via the I-80 east Fernley exit or other local routes.

To allow for safer travel and turns between the interstate and Main Street, NDOT staff will make the following enhancements:

Enhanced roadway signage;

W. Main Street below I-80 will be reduced to one lane, allowing traffic turning onto the street to more easily see and merge into oncoming traffic;

Certain through lanes will be restriped to become turn lanes for dedicated and safer turns.

The improvements will change existing travel patterns and turn lanes. Drivers are advised to anticipate and be attentive to the lane changes. The road work is subject to change based on weather.