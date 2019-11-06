Latest art exhibits close later this month

The latest artist exhibitions at the Oats Park Art Center will close Nov. 16, the same day The Selwyn Birchwood Band appears at the Barkley Theater.

Keith Goodhart, The Day the Earth Moved — Slightly, is an exhibition of freestanding kinetic sculptures and wall pieces by the Montana artist is now showing in the E.L. Wiegand Gallery.

Goodhart was born in Pennsylvania in 1956, but he has lived and worked in Big Timber, Montana, since 1975. He said many sources have influenced him such as contemporary artists Anselm Kiefer and Francisco Clemente and the art of plains Indians, Inuit fetishes, African totems, the works of Klee, Picasso and early Barnett Neuman.

“I started out making children’s toys and kinetic sculptures in the late 1980s, since then have been making freestanding and wall pieces using mixed media,” he said. “I have always been interested in finding energy in the materials I use, no matter how humble.”

Goodhart said he continually looks for new ways to merge painting, sculpture and drawing.

“Old furniture and wood, screens, wire, canvas, Masonite, oil and enamel paint, as well as permanent markers and masonry cement, are some of the materials I work with,” he said. “I experiment with different techniques, sometimes using mosaic-like effects, subdued as well as intense colors, sometimes using spare materials of natural woods with minimal color or stark, graphic shapes on neutral grounds.

Gesine Janzen’s exhibition of prints created using woodcuts, monotype and intaglio is showing in the Kirk Robertson Gallery

According to the Art Division of the Museum of Texas Tech University, Janzen was inspired by her grandfather’s collection of prints. She made her first linocut of a butterfly when she was in elementary school in Lawrence, Kansas. She studied art at Bethel College, and printmaking at the University of Kansas and the University of Iowa, where she received her MFA in 1998. She also spent several years working for the Lawrence Lithography Workshop learning the exacting art of lithography.

Janzen’s work has mostly been autobiographical, and her current projects explore the passing of time and the elusive qualities of memory through landscape. Recent images include some of the places where her ancestors lived, such as the Baltic Coast in Poland and the Great Plains of the U.S. She lives in Bozeman, Montana, with her husband and children. She is associate professor of art at Montana State University.

The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 7 p.m., with The Selwyn Birchwood Band performance beginning one hour later. Tickets are $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at Jeff’s Copy Express, ITT at Naval Air Station Fallon or call the Churchill Arts Center at 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.