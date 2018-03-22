Laxalt presents overview of his gubernatorial plans

FERNLEY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt spoke Tuesday to his plans if elected to the state's highest constitutional office.

Laxalt, who is serving his first term as attorney general, was a guest of the Fernley Republican Women. Members of the audience, though, included people from around the immediate region including Fallon.

In his travels around the state, Laxalt said one of the most consistent themes he hears focuses on Nevada turning into California with its excessive number of laws and regulations. He asked the audience if they wanted more taxes, regulations, and sanctuary cities, and they responded with a resounding "no" on each issue.

"Should we regulate cow flatulence like they're doing in California?" Laxalt asked. "I am concerned about these things, and I don't want to be California."

His grandfather is Paul Laxalt, former Nevada governor in the late 1960s and a U.S. Senator who was first elected in 1974 and served two terms. Adam Laxalt said many family members came to Nevada for more opportunities, but he is also concerned the state is heading into the wrong direction. He also wants Nevada to be more prosperous with lower taxes and fewer regulations.

"Do you think we need a license for hair braiding," Laxalt said, chiding the current regulation.

Laxalt said he advocates more school choice, Educational Savings Accounts (ESA), opportunity scholarships and parents who understand their children's needs.

"We need an education system that prepares our students to be the work force of tomorrow," he said, adding the zip code in which students reside shouldn't indicate the type of education they receive.

Furthermore, as the state's top law enforcement officer, Laxalt said he's big on safety for Nevada's residents.

"As governor, I want to make sure our kids and our parents feel safe in our communities so they go to learn, become productive citizens, our economy can grow — these things all tie together."

When Paul Laxalt served as governor, he worked closely with California's governor at the time, Ronald Reagan, who was later elected president in 1980. Adam Laxalt said both men pushed for western conservatism, a particular brand that believed in promoting rugged individualism and moving power out of the government. He said western conservatism made the country better and the economy stronger.

Adam Laxalt, who served with the U.S. Navy in Iraq, talked about his values. As a veteran, he created the Office of Military Legal Assistance that offers service members and veterans access to free legal service, pro bono. He said more than 3,000 people with military service have received assistance since his office launched the program.

During his term as attorney general, his office also created an Elder Fraud unit to protect senior citizens from consumer fraud and exploitation. Laxalt said he has been true to his word and is authentic.

If elected, Laxalt also said he would like to see the Commerce Tax, which was defeated by Nevada voters but reintroduced and approved by the Legislature, repealed; he opposes a federal government proposal to re-examine Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste repository; and he has fought against sanctuary cities, saying Nevada has no sanctuary cities, and he wants local law enforcement agencies to work with federal authorities; and he supports the Second Amendment and defends the rights of citizen to bear arms.

For the past three years, Laxalt said he has worked against federal overreach, saying the government in Washington, D.C. doesn't have a grasp on issues affecting the West. His Federalism Unit has opposed the Environmental Protection Agency's Waters of the United States Rule that defined which small waterways could be governed by federal regulations, the Department of Labor's overtime rule and the sage-grouse plan for procuring more land for the bird's habitat.

Laxalt said this year's election for governor will be important. He said if the state elects a Democrat governor and allows the Democrats to control both the Assembly and Senate, then Nevada becomes "California East."

"This will be a large, expensive race," he said.