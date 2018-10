Join us Thursday at the Fallon Convention Center for the 2018 Community Lending Clinic.

The Lending Clinic will be from 9-11:30 a.m. and will be open to the public.

Sponsorship opportunities are available as well! Sponsorship is $100, which gives priority set up as well as having your logo displayed on all promotional items sent out.

For more information, contact Sara Champneys by email sara@cedaattracts.com or by calling 775-423-8587.