Letters to Santa

Dear Santa:

All I want for Christmas is Just Cause 4 Gold Edition and PS4 and Fallout 76 for PS4 and Just Cause 4 is for Xbox.

Evan Connelly

Grade 4

Numa Elementary School

Dear Santa:

My name is Jackson. I am 7 years old. I have been so good. I miss you so much. I have two brothers and there names are Ben and Will. My mom's name is Sarah and my dad's name is Donny. I want a camera drone and a Iphone and a dog and cat and I want a Ipad and a Pac-man game that me and brothers can play on!

Love Jackson

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

How are the elves doing? For Christmas I want a drum and a stuffed reindeer. Next to my tree will be cookies and carrots for the reindeer on Christmas eve. Merry Christmas Santa. From Angie.

Angela Pratt

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

This year I will be seven years old. And my name is Abel. This year I wold like a Fortnite Monopole or a Lego set or a Nerf gun.

From Abel

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

I am six years old. My name is Maya. I missed you when it was summer. I love when you bring me presents. I want a big helicopter for my big dolls. I hope you can bring me this thing. From Maya.

Maya

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

I was very good this year. My name is Addie. I am 7 years old. I miss you so much. I can't wait for you to bring me presents. I like you. Thank you for bring Sparkis to my house. I would like art stuff, a lOKit, a tool box and I want new shoes and permanent markers and a sketch book and I want a desk. From Addie.

Addielyn

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

I was very good This year. I like you Santa. You give us presents. I love Christmas. I love snow. My name is Allie. I am six years old. I want an LOL house a LOL One for my sister an a baby doll That go's to the bathroom.

from Allie

Allie

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

My name is Savannah. I am 7 years old. I have been kind this year. I miss you wen I think about you. You are the Best ever Santa. Santa what I want for Christmas is a little Live pet dragon figure. Love Savannah

Savannah

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

Santa my name is Evelynn. Santa I am six years old. I have been really nice but some time when my brother hurts me I get really mad. I want a pet cat. from Evelynn E.

Evelynn

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

My name is Tristan.

I love you Santa.

I am 6 years old.

I wish to get a megalodon tooth. I wish to get a giant Nerf gun. I wish to get a bike. I wish to get a dinosaur egg. from Tristan.

Tristan

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

I hope the elves are OK. I have been a good boy this year. I want a skateboard. I hope you have had a great year. I will give you sum cookies and milk. I want a new I-Pod. How is Mrs Clause. How are the reindeer doing. I hope I am on the good list this year.

From Luke

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

I hope you can come to my house on Christmas Eve. Santa I been a good girl this year. How are the reindeer doing? Santa I want for Christmas is a pogo stick and a stuffed reindeer and a drum too. I hope I'm on the good list. Santa I hope the elves are being good.

from, Gianna

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

How have you been doing? I've been a good boy This year for Christmas. I want a Scooter for Christmas. I cant wait for Christmas. I hope Mrs. Clause is OK. I hope I am on the good list This year. I will give you milk and cookies.

from, Sawyer

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

Santa how have the reindeer been? I hope I am on the good list this year: Santa. What I want for Christmas is a stuffed reindeer. I am going to leave you milk and cookies on a plate.

from Sadie

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

How was your year? I've been a good girl this year. I hope gifts will be under the tree on Christmas. I want a virtual reality chair. How are the reindeer? I hope the reindeer are ready to fly the sleigh! Merry Christmas Santa!

from, Katelyn

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

How have you been this year? I have been good this year. I want a toy horse for Christmas. I hope you can get it for me. I hope I am on the good list. I will give you some milk and cookies on the table. I hope you come on Christmas eve.

from,

Lauren

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

I hope you have had a great year. I hope I was good this year to. Is it OK if can get a toy megaladon for Christmas this year. I got your letter that you sent me last month. I was surprised that you sent me a letter. I hope everything is going well at the North Pole. I hope you can find my house on Christmas eve.

from, Jacob

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

How have you been doing? Have you been feeling good? How is Mrs. Clause? This year What I want for Christmas I want a new Nerf gun. Merry Christmas Santa.

Christopher

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

I hope the elves are OK. What I want for Christmas is a ant-man toy. How is Mrs. Clause? Can you tell me if she Is OK? Merry Christmas

From,

Makai

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

I hope you had good times with Mrs. Clause. I want the emoji movie. Merry Christmas Santa. Santa how are the reindeer.

from,

Alyssa

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

How have the reindeer been this year? I hope I am on the good list. I have been a good boy. I want a I pad for Christmas. I will leave cookies and milk on the table. Will you find my elf on the Shelf?

from, Weston

First grade

Oasis Academy

Dear Santa:

How are you? Am I on the nice list? For Christmas can I have roller-skates. I hope you have a good year. I hope I see you on Christmas EvE. How is Dancer, Prancer, Donner, Dasher, Cupid, and Rudolph, Comet and Blitzen? How's is Mrs. Clause? I am going to give sugar cookies with frosting. Merry Christmas.

From Mackenzie

First grade

Oasis Academy