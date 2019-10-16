Lewis cancels Saturday performance at Barkley Theater

Grammy Award-winning musician Laurie Lewis has cancelled her Saturday performance in Fallon.

She was scheduled to appear with her band at the Barkley Theater.

According to Valerie Serpa, executive director of the Churchill Arts Council, one of Lewis’ band members has been too sick to perform. Serpa doesn’t know if the concert will be rescheduled.

Lewis is internationally renowned as a singer, songwriter, fiddler, bandleader, producer and educator. She was a founding member of the Good Ol’ Persons and the Grant Street String Band and has performed and recorded since 1986 with her musical partner, mandolinist Tom Rozum. Laurie has twice been voted “Female Vocalist of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association and has won the respect and admiration of her peers.

The first event of November is a literary reading on Nov. 9 from Claire Vaye Watkins.

She is the author of the novel Gold Fame Citrus and the short story collection Battleborn, which won the Story Prize, the Dylan Thomas Prize, New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award, the Rosenthal Family Foundation Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and a Silver Pen Award from the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame.

The next performance will be Nov. 16 with The Selwyn Birchwood Band, which delivers high-octane blues.

His debut album, “Don’t Call No Ambulance” featuring saxophonist Regi Oliver, bassist Huff Wright and drummer Courtney “Big Love” Girlie, received the Living Blues Critics’ Best Blues Debut Album.