Library to host conversation with author

The Churchill County Library will host a conversation with the author on March 10.

“Seven Sets of Horseshoes: An American Journey” by Lynn Lloyd will be featured.

Lloyd rode horseback across the United States in 1973. Her journey began in Pennsylvania. She didn’t have much money but she did have her horse Bojangles and faithful dog Puddles. After seven months, many adventures, and often thanks to the kindness of strangers she was in California. This is her story.

This author conversation will be moderated by Ron Belbin, Student Success Librarian at Western Nevada College.

The event is Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. The library is located at 553 South Maine Street and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.