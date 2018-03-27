Local dairy nationally recognized

The Perazzo family, owners of Perazzo Brothers Dairy in Fallon, has been named among the 2018 Members of Distinction by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA).

The Members of Distinction program recognizes dairy farmers who excel on their operations, in their communities and in the industry. Honorees inspire others through their actions, leadership and involvement. They represent the best of the dairy industry.

DFA comprises more than 14,500 farmer-owners across the United States.

Each year, one notable member farm from each of DFA's seven regional Areas is selected to receive this honor. Perazzo Brothers Dairy represents the Cooperative's Western Area.

As a third-generation family farm, Perazzo Brothers Dairy has a rich history, which brothers Alan and David hope to pass on to their sons, Brent, Daniel and Michael.

In 2014, with hopes for future expansion, the family caught a big break with the opening of a new DFA processing facility in Fallon.

Recommended Stories For You

"Prior to the Fallon plant coming to the area, we were at a point where we could not really grow," Daniel said. "Thanks to DFA and bringing in this powder plant, our operation went from 450 to 900 cows, and we hope to reach 1,600 cows in the next five to 10 years."

In addition to the farm's expansion, the Perazzo family dedicates time to preserving the farm and dairy industry's history.

Inspired by Alan and David's mother, who taught kindergarten for more than 30 years, the Perazzos built a farm museum to maintain the family's rich history and help educate the public.

"To tell our dairy story, we reach out to schools and have classes come for dairy tours, so that they can understand where their food comes from," David said.

The family also is active in numerous industry organizations, including DFA's Young Cooperators and Emerging Leaders programs as well as serving on state agricultural boards and the National Dairy Herd Improvement Association.