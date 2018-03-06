Local employees celebrating 15-year work anniversary

2018 marks a major milestone for Jim Morris, quality assurance lead, and Michael Brewer, production supervisor, at Trex Company, a decking and railing brand and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Both Morris and Brewer celebrate 15-year anniversaries at the company's Fernley facility.

"I thank employees like Jim and Michael for their hard work and commitment to focusing on the needs of our customers and driving outstanding results," said Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex. "Without their support, the success that Trex has achieved clearly would not be possible."

As quality assurance lead, Jim Morris ensures all products meet the standards set by Trex Company. Throughout his 15 years with Trex, Morris said the company has continually raised the bar when it comes to the quality of its products.

"Being on the QA team for Trex, a company whose quality ranks as a No. 1 priority, has been very rewarding," said Morris. "But the people are my favorite part of working at Trex. We are like one big family, always taking care of each other and making each day better than the last."

Morris resides in Fallon. Outside of work, he enjoys camping and restoring his 1978 Volkswagen Westfalia.

On a typical day, Production Supervisor Michael Brewer can be found making sure his fellow employees are working hard and working safe, keeping the plant running smoothly and keeping costs down. Brewer cites his positive relationships with colleagues not only as the driving force behind running the business effectively, but also as his favorite part of the job.

Just as his professional relationships are important to him, Brewer also attributes his success to his personal relationships. When not at work, he loves spending his time with family nearby in Fernley.

For information about Trex, visit Trex.com.