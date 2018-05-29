Local family ranch partners with River Wranglers for youth event

River Wranglers, the youth education and outreach organization in the Carson River Watershed, held two Conserve Carson River Work Days at the Rambling River Ranches (formerly known as the Frey Ranch) last week with local high school and elementary students. River Wranglers is a nonprofit organization partially funded and supported by the Carson Water Subconservancy District and the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection. Conserve Carson River Work Days have become an institution in the local schools across the Carson River watershed because of the support from these grantors.

On May 14 and 15, about 60 Churchill County High School biology and FFA students worked with River Wranglers to lead about 230 fifth grade students from Numa Elementary School in various watershed themed stations.

Stations included activities such as mapping out irrigation in the Lahontan Valley, learning about ways to reuse trash, building a bracelet as they visited each phase of the water cycle, and other activities.

The Frey family's generous offer to River Wranglers to use its ranch for the past few years has been integral in making this experience a lasting one for the students.

The Rambling River Ranches sits beside the river, exposing students to realistic examples of what they're learning as they go through the stations.

Across from the yard, students can see the agricultural fields the Freys have been harvesting for years. This scenery gives the students a more comprehensive look at how agriculture is deeply tied to the river.

Conserve Carson River Work Days are not just about working to restore the river, but working to conserve the heritage that surrounds the landscape.

River Wranglers has established itself as the leading environmental education organization that covers the whole Carson River watershed because of how transformative the work days are for the students.

High school students gain leadership skills and the opportunity to work with professionals from local conservation districts and government entities.

Additionally, elementary school students gain mentorship and a better scientific understanding of the watershed through this experiential learning.