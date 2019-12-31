Local Grange looking to recycle wreaths

Fallon’s High Desert Grange not only participated in the national Wreaths Across America on Dec. 14 but is also helping recycle the wreaths.

Grange members placed wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Churchill County Cemetery.

This is the second year local Grange members have joined others throughout the country in honoring our veterans.

The High Desert Grange is working closely with Roger Elliott, a Fallon resident and a member of the Patriot Guard Riders who assists at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, to help recycle the cemetery’s wreaths when the time comes to do so. About 9,000 wreaths will need to be repurposed at that time.

The Grange is locating people willing to bring trailers to help remove the wreaths and take them to their goats and sheep. This will allow the cemetery to save money on disposal, lessen the landfill, and naturally recycle.

Anyone interested in participating may contact the High Desert Grange at highdesertgrange22@gmail.com or at 775-427-8210. No wreaths will be removed until the designated time. When removal is scheduled, the Grange will contact those who are interested.