Local holiday events

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA CEREMONY

Wreaths Across America is Saturday at both the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery and the Churchill County Cemetery.

The number of people allowed on the NNVMC grounds will be limited to 50 people at a time, and visitation will be divided into increments. From 8 a.m. to about 9:45 a.m., wreaths specifically requested for veterans’ graves will be laid, and afterward, the day will be divided into 45-minute increments. The last increment begins at 4:45 p.m.

Spokesman Tom Draughon said the increments are subject to change at any time. Draughon said people entering the cemetery will be required to wear a face covering and undergo a temperature check upon entering the grounds.

Draughon said this will also be the seventh consecutive year the cemetery will have wreaths for all the interred veterans, but he added this year’s ceremony will not be like the ones held during previous years. NDVS Director Kat Miller said the wreaths are entirely funded through private donations in honor of veterans and family members who are placed at the Fernley cemetery.

Wreaths will be placed at 2 p.m. at the Churchill County Cemetery. The event is held later in the day so participants from Fernley have enough time to attend the ceremony in Fallon.

TOYS FOR TOTS

The Marine Corps League Toys For Tots in Fallon has set up toy boxes around the region to provide toys for needy children. The Toys for Tots truck will park in front of Walmart on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

Local Marines and other volunteers gather toys for distribution and wrapping for Fallon, and once those orders are fulfilled, the program will focus on the outlying areas such as Fernley, Silver Springs and Lovelock.

For information, call 775-666-5211.

CHRISTIAN LIFE CENTER

Christian Life Center will be giving away good used toys, books, kids clothes and Christmas decorations that have been donated.

Items are free and available to anyone who needs good, used items.

The items will be housed at the multipurpose building behind the CLC at 1435 Kaiser St.

Call Kay at 775-722-3110 to schedule a time to pick out the gifts. The CLC is making appointments to reduce the number of people at the church. People will be required to wear face covering.

The CLC is taking donations through Dec. 18. Drop them off at the CLC or contact Carol at 427-2367 to arrange for pickup.

AMERICAN LEGION CHRISTMAS MEALS

Fallon’s American Legion Post 16 will deliver meals to Churchill County seniors on Christmas Day.

The William N. Pennington Life Center takes the holiday off, so the American Legion, community volunteers and active-duty and retired military fill the void. Volunteers are requested to arrive at the Fallon hall at 90 N. Ada St., between 8-8:30 a.m.

Post 16 will also serve a free community Christmas dinner to the public beginning at 11 a.m.

TOP GUN RESTAURANT DINNER

Top Gun Restaurant will be conducting its Christmas Eve Dinner for the Fallon community completely free of charge to anyone in Fallon who would like a meal.

Top Gun Restaurant will prepare the entire meal, and volunteers will package it up and deliver it to the homes. The last Community Christmas Eve Dinner served more than 500 meals, and the restaurant expects to exceed that this year. This meal is funded by the profits from all the catering events the restaurant does for the remainder of this year.

Please send the following information to fallonchristmasdinner@gmail.com. If you would like to use the form to submit your meal delivery request the link is as follows:

First and Last Name, address, phone number and how many meals to deliver. Please also send Name and ages of those in your family that will be receiving a meal.