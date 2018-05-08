Local quilt group donates to charities, prepares for Cantelope Festival

The art of quilting may be a hobby for some but for Hearts O Gold, the organization is ensuring the entire community has an opportunity to get involved.

To be a "fabriaholic" isn't required; this local organization creates quilts to donate to other local outlets such as foster care, seniors, CAPS, Wishing Tree, local authorities, and for special events. Currently, the Fallon Centennial Quilt is displayed at the Churchill County Museum.

Last year, the group donated 28 quilts to foster care and 37 quilts to the annual Wishing Tree program. They even made as many as 50 quilts in 2015 to children in need.

Now, the organization is preparing for its 16th Annual Community Quilting at the Cantaloupe Festival Aug. 26.

"The community can help us by buying our raffle tickets for the quilts," said member Vicky Eckert. "Or we can hang it in their business."

Heart O Gold uses raffle money to create quilts to donate and sometimes also donate cash to support charities.

The organization established in 1997 under Delores Adams, who passed in 2004. Adams helped Eckert launch the event at the Cantaloupe Festival.

However, Eckert said the club membership is dwindled due to generations passing. The organization welcomes all levels of experience in quilting, she said.

The group meets every Thursday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way. Each week focuses on a group meeting, a quilting technique, birthday recognitions, donation planning, and a potluck.

Membership is $15 a month.

For more information on memberships or donations, contact Eckert at 427-4415.