Local school receives state recognition

Northside Early Learning Center received an award from the Nevada Department of Education at its Mega Conference in Las Vegas April 20-22.

The school was recognized among 21 highlighted programs in the state for expceptional contributions to education and assisting students with special needs.

Northside staff showcased the award to the Churchill County School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday.

Pictured from left, District Director of Special Services Derild Parsons, Northside Principal Laura Malkcovich, and Northside early childhood teachers Emily Bingham and Jenelle Pope.