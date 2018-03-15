Local students graduate from Oasis Toastmasters Youth Program

Fallon's Oasis Toastmasters organization graduated 14 students from its 2018 Youth Leadership program at Lattin Farms on Tuesday.

The Toastmasters International Youth Leadership Program is an 8-week course designed to guide students in becoming effective communicators and leaders to meet the challenges of today's environment. The program follows Toastmasters guidelines that include preparing and delivering formal speeches, evaluating those speeches, learning how to give an impromptu speech, group dynamics through group discussion, and leadership opportunities.

This is the second consecutive year Oasis Toastmasters offered this program and the second year Oasis Toastmasters partnered with the High Desert Grange.

The partnership doubled the class size this year from eight students to 16. Enrolled students range in age from 9 to 16, with a cap at 20 students per program.

Six of the students are taking the course a second time because their communication abilities improved after taking the course last year, said Vice President Suzann Gilliland Peterson.

Peterson said students come from many avenues in and around Churchill County, such as the High Desert Grange, JRROTC, Sea Cadets, Churchill County High School, Silver Springs High School, and home schools.

The course is coordinated and taught by two Oasis Toastmasters members, by Peterson and Ron Snooks.

"Oasis Toastmasters and the High Desert Grange are proud of our students and what they have accomplished," Peterson said. "One student has been invited to attend a prestigious summer leadership program in Washington, D.C. Three of our students achieved Grand Champion awards for their participation in the Reno Junior Livestock Show this past year."

The next Youth Leadership Program is to be announced.