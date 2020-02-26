Local voters participate in caucus process

While final numbers won’t be available until they are totaled by party officials, an informal count indicates that about the same number of Democrats turned out at two locations to express their choice for the next president in Saturday’s Churchill County caucuses.

With 19 precincts split between the Wolf Center and Churchill County Middle School, local Chairwoman Nyla Howell said specific results will be forthcoming from the state party. Unofficially, 52 registered at the middle school and about the same number at the Wolf Center. Howell said 530 people voted early.

In the wake of the mess in Iowa, the Nevada party scrapped using a high-tech app that failed in that state. Howell said in Churchill County, she kept track of the votes on paper and called in the results to a data center. She said the paper results were then sent by mail.