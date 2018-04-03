Locations set for Pelzer event

David Pelzer, author of "A Child Called 'It'" is visiting Fallon on behalf of National Child Abuse Awareness Month on April 13.

Pelzer will provide a lecture 9:30 a.m. at Churchill County High School for students. The presentation encourages students to practice self-empowerment and decision-making. A film based on the novel is currently in the making.

Pelzer also will assist the Volunteer Fire Department at 11:30 a.m. with a barbecue lunch for foster youth and their families on the same day. The lunch will focus on allowing the youth to meet someone who has experienced the same encounters and a meet-and-greet book signing.

A presentation for teachers, foster parents, and those who work in social service is scheduled at 2 p.m., also at Churchill County High School. RSVP is required by April 11, at http://bit.ly/therealheroes.

A free presentation open to the public is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Churchill County High School, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The event is part of Pinwheels for Prevention week starting Friday, where the community plants a pinwheel garden to raise awareness.

Commissioners approved the contract totaling $20,000 to host the author.

"There's a partnership between the schools, law enforcement, and local business for that week," said Social Services Director and Public Guardian Shannon Ernst. "We want to share with the community how to identify abuse."

Specifically, the presentations are called The Real Heroes also produced by Pelzer; a tribute to those who dedicated efforts to make a difference for a child, while at the same time educating the general public.

Ernst said it's possible to get more than 500 people to attend the events and is working with the Churchill County Library to provide books to the public related to child abuse topics.