Lovelock resident dies in Highway 395 crash in Churchill County

A 62-year-old Lovelock woman died Tuesday morning when the car she was driving was hit by a gray 2017 Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu was flown via CareFlight medical helicopter to Renown in Reno with serious injuries. Six other occupants of the Malibu were transported via ambulance to Renown in Reno with serious injuries.

The incident happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 95 near mile marker 55, approximately three miles south of I-80.

Preliminary investigation shows that the Malibu was traveling northbound and the a 2001 red Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling southbound. The driver of the gray Chevy attempted to pass a semi-truck and entered into the southbound lane in a marked passing zone. The left front of the gray Malibu struck the left front of the red PT Cruiser in the southbound travel lane.

Annetta Faye Egbert, 62, of Lovelock died at the crash site.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Jason Litchie of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9631 or jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #180200544.