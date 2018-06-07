Lupori at helm of Financial Horizons Credit Union

Last year Barbara Reuter, president/CEO, announced her intentions to retire at the end of 2018 after serving Financial Horizons Credit Union for 41 years.

The Board of Directors, having worked for several years on a succession plan, announced Theresa Lupori, then executive vice president, would become the next president/CEO of the credit union.

May 31 was Reuter's last day as CEO; June 1 began a new chapter with Lupori at the helm. However, Reuter will stay on board through the end of the year to provide support during the transition.

Born and raised in Yerington, Lupori joined the banking world soon after graduating high school in 1983.

After 15 years working for different financial institutions, Lupori joined FHCU in 1999 when the credit union opened its Yerington office.

Lupori has experience in management, lending, operations and collections. She served as branch manager in Yerington until 2004 when she assumed the role of executive vice president.

She holds a Mortgage Loan Officer license, which requires continued training and testing annually. She is also currently enrolled in Western CUNA Management School, an accredited college designed for credit union management.

While the corporate office will remain in Hawthorne, Lupori will continue to reside in Yerington.

The credit union's employees and senior management team are well positioned to continue to meet the needs of its members and remain focused on its mission of providing lifetime financial solutions to the communities they serve.