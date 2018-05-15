LVN/CEDA partner for Candidates Night

The Lahontan Valley News and the Churchill Economic Development Authority are partnering this year for Candidates Night, which will be conducted Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Authority.

Voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for three offices that require a primary election: Churchill County clerk/treasurer, Churchill County School Board and Churchill County Sheriff.

The schedule will begin with the clerk/treasurer candidates from 6-6:25 p.m.; school board candidates are from 6:30-7:55 p.m. and sheriff candidates from 8-9 p.m. Candidates will be allowed up to five minutes each to introduce themselves and afterward, the audience will be able to ask candidates questions.

Nathan Strong, executive director of CEDA, will serve as moderator.

Both the school board and sheriff are nonpartisan races, while candidates for clerk/treasurer are both Republicans. State law requires a primary election if two or more candidates from the same party run against each other. In the case of the clerk/treasurer race, Linda Rothery and Corine "Rinnie" Barrenchea will face each other in June, and since no Democrat filed, the June winner will appear alone on the general ballot.

Incumbent Kelly Helton is retiring from the four-year position.

Recommended Stories For You

Twelve candidates are vying for school board. They include Fred Buckmaster, Amber Getto, Clay Hendrix (incumbent), Matt Hyde (incumbent), Patty Julian, Jay Lingenfelter, Dante Martell, Tedd McDonald, Bobby Parmenter, Carmen Schank (incumbent), Deby Smotherman and Richard Wiersma, Jr.

Richard Gent did not seek re-election because of term limits.

The five candidates for sheriff are Walter "Butch" Christie, Ray East, Richard Hickox, Jared Jones and John Moser.

Except for state controller, Nevada's other constitutional offices will also have a primary: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer. Voters will also go to the polls to vote for their respective candidate for U.S. Senate.

Early voting begins May 26 and runs for two weeks.

Deadlines are approaching for voter registration. In person registration ends May 22, and online at http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov on May 24.

Individuals may register to vote through May 22 by appearing in person at the Churchill County Clerk/Treasurer, 155 N. Taylor St., Suite 110. The dates and times to register are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through the end of the week and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.