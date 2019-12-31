LVN looks back at first 6 months of 2019

The Lahontan Valley News looks back at some of 2019’s major news events (except most athletic events). Today, we’ll revisit the highlights from the first six months of 2019.

January

The Veterans of Foreign Wars recognizes Fallon’s Tifany Picotte as state VFW Teacher of the Year.

A Washington state transient was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of another boarder at the Overland Hotel in 2017.

The U.S. Navy extends the comment period for its range modernization and expansion.

New Churchill County officials are sworn in.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announces plans for a traffic signal at Sheckler Cut-off and U.S. Highway 50.

February

Two candidates, Karla Kent and Jack Beach, file for City Council, Ward 2.

The annual bull sale comes to Fallon.

Wrestlers Ben Dooly, Sean McCormick and Tommy McCormick win state NIAA 3A wrestling titles.

Storms improve the region’s water outlook.

Churchill County commissioners submit a package with comments to the U.S. Navy on its range modernization and expansion plans.

Law enforcement officers from Northern Nevada execute a search warrant at a local doctor’s office because of an ongoing investigation looking into overprescribed controlled substances.

March

Both the boys and girls basketball teams win state 3A high-school basketball championships in Las Vegas.

Fred Olson, who served for many years as a Churchill County High School music director, dies.

Ashby Trotter finishes seventh in the nation in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy speech contest.

Naval Air Station Fallon Capt. David Halloran retires from the U.S. Navy. Capt. Evan Morrison assumes command of NAS Fallon.

Golden Rice Bowl closes after 32 years.

April

Proposed federal, state cuts may cause a reduction in force for the Churchill County School District.

Banner Churchill Community Hospital receives a 4-Star rating.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Community conducts monthly activities to bring more awareness. Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe walks to plant pinwheels.

Northern Nevada snowpack is 193% of normal.

Churchill County School District trustees vote on tentative cuts to the 2019-20 budget.

Rural Roundup holds annual tourism conference in Fallon for tourism representatives.

Oasis Academy named STEM school.

The Fallon High School Rodeo Team hosts its annual rodeo.

Annual Churchill County Junior Livestock Show and Sale opens at the fairgrounds.

Churchill Economic Development Authority conducts Dairy Summit.

May

The Fallon Soroptimist Spring Home and Garden Show and CAPS Bark in the Park have major events.

Career and Technical Arts Fair has open house at the high school.

Lady Wave basketball coach Anne Smith steps down.

Churchill County High School Junior ROTC finishes second in national competition.

Kiwanis Club announces plans to disband.

Nevada Department of Transportation opens new Maine Street bridge of the L-line canal.

Longtime rancher Lyle de Braga, one of the founders of the Silver State International Rodeo, dies at the age of 86.

Oasis Academy and Churchill County High School and Adult Education program have their graduations.

Groundbreaking begins construction of new Fallon Youth Club building.

Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center conducts change of command ceremony with Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy taking charge.

Memorial Day observances are conducted at the Churchill County Cemetery, the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe’s cemetery and The Gardens.

The Greenwave baseball team is state runner-up at the NIAA 3A championship.

June

The Nevada Small Business Administration visits Churchill County.

Karla Kent wins Fallon City Council Ward 2 seat over Jack Beach.

Honor Flight Nevada departs on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing. Several Fallon veterans are on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Churchill County School District revisits its school-bus transfer system.

Oats Park School added to state’s registry of historic places.

Dedication for Gold Star Families’ memorial held in Sparks. A number of Churchill County residents have family members who paid the ultimate price while serving their country in the military.