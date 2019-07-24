LVN to close walk-in office in downtown Fallon

Effective Friday, we will close the downtown Fallon office of the Lahontan Valley News. However, we want you to know and be assured that we will continue to publish the Lahontan Valley News every week in print, and we’ll continue to publish content online. We are committed to bringing you the local news and information you cannot get from any other source.

The reality is we do not have sufficient walk-in traffic to justify the expense of staffing and maintaining our office in Fallon. We think it is instead wiser to invest in the publication to help keep you aware of what is going on in the Lahontan Valley.

Historically, an office was necessary for staff to write stories and do the job of producing each week’s edition; also, it afforded readers a location to drop off a payment, submit a story idea or place a classified advertisement. Now stories and photos are written and submitted by our staff electronically from anywhere in the community, and the newspaper itself is produced through digital means. Readers and customers can still submit story ideas, classified ads and make payments by phone, email, or through our website.

We recognize this was a difficult decision to make, but it is a practical one that sets up the LVN for long-term success.

Advertising Account Manager AJ Horn, a Fallon resident, is still available at 775-423-6041 option 3 or ahorn@lahontanvalleynews.com to help Fallon businesses meet their marketing needs.

Have feedback? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach Publisher Rob Galloway at rgalloway@lahontanvalleynews.com. You can also reach the LVN newsroom at news@lahontanvalleynews.com.

You can reach the circulation department at subscribe@lahontanvalleynews.com or 775-882-2515. You can place classifieds at 775-423-0353. Items can be mailed to Lahontan Valley News, 580 Mallory Way, Carson City, Nev., 89701.

Thank you for your continued support.