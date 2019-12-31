Making spirits bright

Making spirits brightLahontan Valley | December 31, 2019 0 0 Michelle Baysinger and Tina Murray bag meals for the area’s senior citizens for Christmas Day deliveries. A02 Micheal Sheppard from Naval Air Station Fallon waits. American Legion Post 16, military and civilian volunteers and sailors from Naval Air Station Fallon spent part of their Christmas morning preparing, bagging and delivering meals to more than 100 senior citizens throughout Churchill County. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, Post 16 steps in to assist the county’s Meals on Wheels program. Lisa Erquiaga, director of the William N.Pennington Life Center, said Post 16 provides an invaluable service to the community, which gives the center’s employees the day off to enjoy the holidays.Steve Ranson / LVN Lahontan Valley Happy New Year from WNC December 31, 2019 Here’s to a great new you in the New Year! December 31, 2019Churchill County Library January events December 31, 2019 Local Grange looking to recycle wreaths December 31, 2019 LVN looks back at first 6 months of 2019 December 31, 2019 See more