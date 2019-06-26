Many activities highlight Independence Day

Final preparations for the annual Fourth of July parade through downtown Fallon are in the final stages.

The Independence Day kicks off the country’s birthday with a 10 a.m. parade followed by Picnic in the Park. Various entries have entered the parade, which will begin at the middle school and move north on Maine Street to A Street. The route heads east for one block, moves south in front of the American Legion Hall to Williams Avenue and then east two more blocks to Maine Street. From there, the route goes south to the middle school.

The Picnic in the Park begin at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 3:30 p.m. at the Churchill County Fairgrounds. The annual event features activities and a free swim at the county’s indoor pool. Live music is planned for the event.

Fireworks at dusk from Rattlesnake Raceway conclude the day.