March Marriages

MARCH 27

Adam Curtis McKnight, 27, and Christina Nichole Harrington, 22, both of Fallon.

Aaron David Harroun, 35, and Jennifer Andrea Franco, 32, both of Fallon.

Timothy Michael Smith, 38, and Lily Marie Yvonne Williams, 26, both of Fallon.

MARCH 29

Eric Wayne Blakey, 45, and Celestia Marie Keller, 34, both of Fallon.

Recommended Stories For You

Shane Dale Pfeffer, 26, and Jordan Ashley Colon, 23, both of Fallon.

MARCH 30

Raymond Edward Wright, 41 and Jessica Noel Wright, 31, both of Fallon.