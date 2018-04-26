March Marriages
April 26, 2018
MARCH 27
Adam Curtis McKnight, 27, and Christina Nichole Harrington, 22, both of Fallon.
Aaron David Harroun, 35, and Jennifer Andrea Franco, 32, both of Fallon.
Timothy Michael Smith, 38, and Lily Marie Yvonne Williams, 26, both of Fallon.
MARCH 29
Eric Wayne Blakey, 45, and Celestia Marie Keller, 34, both of Fallon.
Recommended Stories For You
Shane Dale Pfeffer, 26, and Jordan Ashley Colon, 23, both of Fallon.
MARCH 30
Raymond Edward Wright, 41 and Jessica Noel Wright, 31, both of Fallon.
Trending In: Lahontan Valley
- School Board names four finalists to be district’s next Superintendent
- Truckee Carson Irrigation District continues Lahontan Reservoir drawdown
- Vandals damage two Pioneer Park memorials
- Commissioners endorse local students to push age raise on tobacco purchases
- Fallon Police seeks public help in search for burglary suspect