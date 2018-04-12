March Marriages
April 12, 2018
MARCH 8
Hans Daniel Kartes, 36, and Kathleen Melissa Wellman, 40, both of Fallon.
MARCH 15
Mark Benard Lacy, 32, and Colleen Terria Washington, 32, both of Fallon.
Nativdad Gregory Vasquez, 50, and Wendie Lorene Muhic, 38, both of Fallon.
MARCH 16
Recommended Stories For You
Kyle Andrew Larson, 36, and Bethany Suzanne Ellis, 29, both of Fallon.
MARCH 19
Marcus Levell Love, 21, of Fallon and Jasmine Nicole Cox, 21, of Bellevue, Neb.
MARCH 23
Loren Allan Dudley, 31, and Aspen Marie Skiles, 24, both of Fallon.
Aaron Steven Gonzales, 31, and Andrea Delacruz, 31, both of Fallon.
MARCH 27
Adam Curtis McKnight, 27, and Christina Nichole Harrington, 22, both of Fallon.
Aaron David Harroun, 35, and Jennifer Andrea Franco, 32, both of Fallon.
Timothy Michael Smith, 38, and Lily Marie Yvonne Williams, 26, both of Fallon.
MARCH 29
Eric Wayne Blakey, 45, and Celestia Marie Keller, 34, both of Fallon.
Shane Dale Pfeffer, 26, and Jordan Ashley Colon, 23, both of Fallon.
MARCH 30
Raymond Edward Wright, 41 and Jessica Noel Wright, 31, both of Fallon.