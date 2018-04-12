March Marriages

MARCH 8

Hans Daniel Kartes, 36, and Kathleen Melissa Wellman, 40, both of Fallon.

MARCH 15

Mark Benard Lacy, 32, and Colleen Terria Washington, 32, both of Fallon.

Nativdad Gregory Vasquez, 50, and Wendie Lorene Muhic, 38, both of Fallon.

MARCH 16

Kyle Andrew Larson, 36, and Bethany Suzanne Ellis, 29, both of Fallon.

MARCH 19

Marcus Levell Love, 21, of Fallon and Jasmine Nicole Cox, 21, of Bellevue, Neb.

MARCH 23

Loren Allan Dudley, 31, and Aspen Marie Skiles, 24, both of Fallon.

Aaron Steven Gonzales, 31, and Andrea Delacruz, 31, both of Fallon.

MARCH 27

Adam Curtis McKnight, 27, and Christina Nichole Harrington, 22, both of Fallon.

Aaron David Harroun, 35, and Jennifer Andrea Franco, 32, both of Fallon.

Timothy Michael Smith, 38, and Lily Marie Yvonne Williams, 26, both of Fallon.

MARCH 29

Eric Wayne Blakey, 45, and Celestia Marie Keller, 34, both of Fallon.

Shane Dale Pfeffer, 26, and Jordan Ashley Colon, 23, both of Fallon.

MARCH 30

Raymond Edward Wright, 41 and Jessica Noel Wright, 31, both of Fallon.