March memorial service to honor 15 veterans
March 6, 2018
The Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct its eighth mission at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery by honoring 15 veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local mortuary yet remained unclaimed.
Services for the veterans will be conducted with full military honors at 2 p.m. Friday at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.
Ralph Allen (1926-2005), U.S. Army 1945-1946, WWII
Paul Kowallek (1917-1975), U.S. Army 1945-1953, WWII/Korea
Harry Krum (1894-1982), U.S. Army 1917-1919, WWI
Rodger Lansing (1902-1977), U.S. Army 1942-1943, WWII
Alex Libsohn (1916-1994), U.S. Army 1943-1946, WWII
Anton Lindgren (1919-1990), U.S. Army 1942-1952, WWII/Korea
James Littles (1923-1993), U.S. Army 1942-1945, WWII
Sam Maranda (1910-1986), U.S. Army/U.S. Air Force 1945-1950, WWII/Korea
Lawrence Maurer (1941-1993), U.S. Air Force 1963-1967, Vietnam
Conrad Mclellan (1932-1977), U.S. Air Force 1951-1953, Korea
Fred Moritomo (1927-1992), U.S. Marine Corps 1951-1953, Korea
Harmon Pratt (1912-1975), U.S. Army 1943-1945, WWII
Frank Rahm (1925-1996), U.S. Navy 1943-1946, WWII
Robert Russell (1907-1972), U.S. Army 1941-1952, WWII/Korea
John "Tex Buckaroo" Smith (1893-1986), U.S. Army 1918-1919, WWI
Government officials, the public and media are invited to attend the service.
The mission wouldn't have been made possible without the help of Walton's Funerals and Cremations and their vast database from which to work; the National Personnel Records Center and their vast team of researchers; NVC members' countless volunteer hours; the NVC Honor Guard and various other escorts; and the staff at NNVMC for guiding the coalition through the proper procedures to get these veterans home where they belong.