March memorial service to honor 15 veterans

The Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct its eighth mission at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery by honoring 15 veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local mortuary yet remained unclaimed.

Services for the veterans will be conducted with full military honors at 2 p.m. Friday at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Ralph Allen (1926-2005), U.S. Army 1945-1946, WWII

Paul Kowallek (1917-1975), U.S. Army 1945-1953, WWII/Korea

Harry Krum (1894-1982), U.S. Army 1917-1919, WWI

Rodger Lansing (1902-1977), U.S. Army 1942-1943, WWII

Alex Libsohn (1916-1994), U.S. Army 1943-1946, WWII

Anton Lindgren (1919-1990), U.S. Army 1942-1952, WWII/Korea

James Littles (1923-1993), U.S. Army 1942-1945, WWII

Sam Maranda (1910-1986), U.S. Army/U.S. Air Force 1945-1950, WWII/Korea

Lawrence Maurer (1941-1993), U.S. Air Force 1963-1967, Vietnam

Conrad Mclellan (1932-1977), U.S. Air Force 1951-1953, Korea

Fred Moritomo (1927-1992), U.S. Marine Corps 1951-1953, Korea

Harmon Pratt (1912-1975), U.S. Army 1943-1945, WWII

Frank Rahm (1925-1996), U.S. Navy 1943-1946, WWII

Robert Russell (1907-1972), U.S. Army 1941-1952, WWII/Korea

John "Tex Buckaroo" Smith (1893-1986), U.S. Army 1918-1919, WWI

Government officials, the public and media are invited to attend the service.

The mission wouldn't have been made possible without the help of Walton's Funerals and Cremations and their vast database from which to work; the National Personnel Records Center and their vast team of researchers; NVC members' countless volunteer hours; the NVC Honor Guard and various other escorts; and the staff at NNVMC for guiding the coalition through the proper procedures to get these veterans home where they belong.