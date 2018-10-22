Marine Corps seeking help with Toys for Tots drive

The High Desert Detachment, MCL is sponsoring the 2018 Toys for Tots drive. MCL is looking for a place to collect, store, organize and hold meetings for the drive. MCL needs a space to collect the toys donated; sort and separate the donations; and then package those toys for the families in need.

MCL also needs a place to hold the meeting for the volunteers and to plan the events.

"We are looking for a place that is between 3,000 feet and 4,500 square feet. Last year the Marines helped put toys in the hands of more than 1.500 children.

The Marine Corps League is a 501c charitable organization. For more information, call Marine Chris Hansberry at 817-350-3134.