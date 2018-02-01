Markets keep impressing

Publicly-traded companies report their earnings and sales numbers for the previous quarter in the current quarter. Through last week, about one-fourth of the companies in the Standard & Poor (S&P)'s 500 Index had reported actual sales and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017. As far as sales go, a record number — 81 percent — of companies sold more than expected during the fourth quarter. That was quite an improvement. FactSet reported:

"During the past year (four quarters), 64 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported sales above the mean estimate on average. During the past five years (20 quarters), 56 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have reported sales above the mean estimate on average."

The money a company makes through sales is called revenue. For instance, if a lemonade stand sells 100 glasses of lemonade for $1 each, then the proprietors have earned $100. That is the stand's "revenue." Of course, as every parent who has financed a lemonade stand knows, revenue doesn't include the cost of the product. "Earnings" are what the company has left after expenses — the bottom line. If every glass of lemonade costs 50 cents, then the stand's earnings are $50.

Through Friday, annual earnings growth for S&P 500 companies was 10.1 percent. It's still early in the fourth quarter earnings season, but the data so far seem likely to confirm that 2017 was a bright, sun-shiny year for U.S. companies.

According to AAA, owning and operating a new car in 2017 cost about $8,469 annually, on average, or $706 a month. Recommended Stories For You

Certain parts of the circular economy …

Probably adapt to cities and towns better than they do to rural areas.

What is the circular economy?

It is "a system that reduces waste through the efficient use of resources. Businesses that are part of the circular economy seek to redesign the current take/make/dispose economy, a model which relies on access to cheap raw materials and mass production. For example, car sharing addresses the inefficiency of privately owned cars — which are typically used for less than one hour a day," explains Morgan Stanley.

Imagine not owning a car. Clearly, it's not something that would work everywhere. However, if you live in a city or town that has public transportation, ride sharing, car rentals, and bicycles, it's possible. If you're retired and you can organize your days in the way you like, it may even be sensible because owning a car is expensive. Transportation costs are the second highest budget item for most households, reports U.S. News. Housing costs top the list. Giving up a car could help households save a lot of money.

According to AAA, owning and operating a new car in 2017 cost about $8,469 annually, on average, or $706 a month. Small sedans are the least costly ($6,354 per year), on average, and pickup trucks are the most expensive ($10,054 per year), on average, of the vehicles in the study. The calculations include sales price, depreciation, maintenance, repair, and fuel costs.

D. Scott Peterson is CEO and head investment manager for Peterson Wealth Management. If you wish to contact him please call 775-673-1100 or visit PetersonWM.com.