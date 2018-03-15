Marriages Feb. 1-22

FEB. 1

Josh Gainey Holley, 40, and Rhianon Marie Keeling, 25, both of Fallon.

Timothy Aaron Nimmo, 45, and Cheri Ann Julianus, 36, both of Fernley.

FEB. 7

Michael Presley Becker, 23, of Groveland, Calf.; and Megan Kristine McPherron, 20, of O'Fallon, Missouri.

FEB. 13

Recommended Stories For You

Loran Rhyne Kennedy, 35, and Kathyrn Evelyn Hicks, 32, both of Fallon

FEB. 14

Shannon Eugene Puckett, 34, and Deanna Rene Faulkner, 25, both of Empire.

FEB. 15

Lyle Lacey Gardner, 29, and Samantha Hitomi Vanpeer, 22, both of Fallon.

FEB. 16

Cameron Floren Grischott, 29, and Carolyn Marie Kirk, 28, both of Fallon.

FEB. 21

Zachery Thomas Rau, 29, and Tanina Rose Barley, 29, both of Fallon.

FEB. 22

Frank Robert Marcantonio, 52, and Michelle Karin Marvell, 53, both of Fallon.