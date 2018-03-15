Marriages Feb. 1-22
March 15, 2018
FEB. 1
Josh Gainey Holley, 40, and Rhianon Marie Keeling, 25, both of Fallon.
Timothy Aaron Nimmo, 45, and Cheri Ann Julianus, 36, both of Fernley.
FEB. 7
Michael Presley Becker, 23, of Groveland, Calf.; and Megan Kristine McPherron, 20, of O'Fallon, Missouri.
FEB. 13
Recommended Stories For You
Loran Rhyne Kennedy, 35, and Kathyrn Evelyn Hicks, 32, both of Fallon
FEB. 14
Shannon Eugene Puckett, 34, and Deanna Rene Faulkner, 25, both of Empire.
FEB. 15
Lyle Lacey Gardner, 29, and Samantha Hitomi Vanpeer, 22, both of Fallon.
FEB. 16
Cameron Floren Grischott, 29, and Carolyn Marie Kirk, 28, both of Fallon.
FEB. 21
Zachery Thomas Rau, 29, and Tanina Rose Barley, 29, both of Fallon.
FEB. 22
Frank Robert Marcantonio, 52, and Michelle Karin Marvell, 53, both of Fallon.
Trending In: Lahontan Valley
Trending Sitewide
- 5 Fallon men compete in Fallon’s 11th DWTS
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Vegas to Reno freeway will bypass Douglas County
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating reported drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon