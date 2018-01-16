 Marriages in December | NevadaAppeal.com

Marriages in December

CHURCHILL COUNTY CLERK'S/TREASURER'S OFFICE

DEC. 7, 2017:

Lawrence Dale Moore Junior, 63, and Corie Ann Valles, 57, of Silver Springs.

DEC 12, 2017:

George Shane Bounds, 41, and Christina Renea Hitchcock, 31, of Fallon.

DEC. 14, 2017:

Jeremiah Tom Hicks, 40, and Amanda Lynn Holley, 40, of Fallon.

DEC. 15, 2017:

Aaron Dale Stevens, 45, and Janalyn Johnson, 39, of Fallon.

DEC. 18, 2017:

Kyler Aron Scott Brabender, 19, and Grace Marie Rowan, 19, of Fallon.

DEC. 21, 2017:

Christopher James Banks, 43, Michael Lee Atteberry, 50, of Fallon.

Russell David Briggs, 49, Chunxia Zhu, 41, of Silver Springs.

DEC. 22, 2017:

Ernest Karl Spandau, 38, and Meghan Warren Madri Gan, 34, of Fallon.

Loren Timothy Marvin, 56, and Jamie Denise Kell, 53, of Sparks.

DEC. 26, 2017:

Brandon Keith Blount, 32, and Angela Elizabeth Blount, 26, of Fallon.

DEC. 27, 2017:

Ralph Brian Michka, 75, and Wanda Kay Carter, 62, of Fallon.

Ricardo Cabrera, 61, and Brenda Fjeldsted, 53, of Fallon.