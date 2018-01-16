Marriages in December
January 16, 2018
CHURCHILL COUNTY CLERK'S/TREASURER'S OFFICE
DEC. 7, 2017:
Lawrence Dale Moore Junior, 63, and Corie Ann Valles, 57, of Silver Springs.
DEC 12, 2017:
George Shane Bounds, 41, and Christina Renea Hitchcock, 31, of Fallon.
DEC. 14, 2017:
Recommended Stories For You
Jeremiah Tom Hicks, 40, and Amanda Lynn Holley, 40, of Fallon.
DEC. 15, 2017:
Aaron Dale Stevens, 45, and Janalyn Johnson, 39, of Fallon.
DEC. 18, 2017:
Kyler Aron Scott Brabender, 19, and Grace Marie Rowan, 19, of Fallon.
DEC. 21, 2017:
Christopher James Banks, 43, Michael Lee Atteberry, 50, of Fallon.
Russell David Briggs, 49, Chunxia Zhu, 41, of Silver Springs.
DEC. 22, 2017:
Ernest Karl Spandau, 38, and Meghan Warren Madri Gan, 34, of Fallon.
Loren Timothy Marvin, 56, and Jamie Denise Kell, 53, of Sparks.
DEC. 26, 2017:
Brandon Keith Blount, 32, and Angela Elizabeth Blount, 26, of Fallon.
DEC. 27, 2017:
Ralph Brian Michka, 75, and Wanda Kay Carter, 62, of Fallon.
Ricardo Cabrera, 61, and Brenda Fjeldsted, 53, of Fallon.