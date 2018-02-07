Marriages in January

JAN. 2

Tyler Scott Fulham and Alysha Bell Landes, both 27 years old of Chandler, Ariz.

JAN. 3

Richard Dennis Staggs, 59, and Roxanne Marie Koff, 64, both of Fallon.

JAN. 8

Steven Carl Bollenbacher, 59, and Charlene Ruth Blumhagen, 57, both of Fallon.

JAN. 16

Bryan Tejeda-Talamantes, 21, and Jordyn Taylor George, 22, both of Fallon.

JAN. 17

Gabriel Dean Raines, 35, and Elizabeth Roxanne Stetson, 30, both of Fernley.

JAN. 18

Thomas Michael Carney, 28, and Angelica Lynn Medved, 26, both of Fallon.

JAN. 24

Kenneth Steven Price, 40, and Shannon Rae Probstfield, 22, both of Fallon.

Soran O. Sadoon, 52, of Fallon, and Maria Lucia Terrones Arriaga, 40, of Mexico.

JAN. 26

Jose Jesus Rojas Jr., 44, of Carlin, and Etelvina Rosa Mata, 31, of Fernley.

JAN. 29

Joshua Joseph Schumann, 30, and Corey Lyn Cook, 31, both of Fallon.