Marshall headlines annual Democrat dinner

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall is this year's speaker for the annual Churchill County Democrats dinner and fundraiser, which is Saturday at the Fallon Convention Center.

The Sawyer-Bryan dinner is named after two prominent Nevada governors, the late Grant Sawyer, who served the state from 1959-1967, and Richard Bryan, who served from 1983-1989 before becoming the junior U.S. senator from the Silver State. Sawyer's father, Harry W. Sawyer, was a well-known doctor who practiced in Twin Falls, Idaho, and Fallon also had served in the state senate. Nyla Howell, chair of the local Democrats, said the former governor and U.S. senator hasn't confirmed his attendance.

Marshall served as Nevada's State treasurer from 2006 to 2014 and was Nevada's deputy attorney general under Frankie Sue del Papa. She previously served as a prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice. Marshall was elected lieutenant governor in 2018.

Other scheduled special guests will be Catherine Byrne, Nevada State controller; Assemblywoman Brittney Miller, District 5; Marty McGarry, Nevada State Democratic Party 1st vice chair; Marla Turner, Nevada State Democratic Party secretary; and Kimi Cole, Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus chair.

Tickets are $45 each and may be purchased from Nyla Howell. Call or text her at 775-427-4575 or email roctech@cccomm.net.