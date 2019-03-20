Marshall to speak at Sawyer-Bryan dinner

The annual Churchill County Democrats dinner and fundraiser will be April 6 at the Fallon Convention Center.

The Sawyer-Bryan dinner is named after two prominent Nevada governors. Bryan spoke at last year's dinner, but Nyla Howell, chair of the local Democrats, said the former governor and U.S. senator hasn't confirmed his attendance.

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall is this year's keynote speaker. Marshall served as Nevada's state treasurer from 2006 to 2014 and was Nevada's deputy attorney general under Frankie Sue del Papa. She previously served as a prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Marshall is no stranger to Churchill County. As state treasurer for eight years, Marshall made numerous trips to Fallon to talk to organizations and attended events and parades. Because of her numerous trips to sparsely populated rural Nevada, she sees the importance of knowing the Silver State.

“We believe all of Nevada matters. This includes all of rural areas … Fallon and Churchill County.”



Marshall was elected lieutenant governor in 2018 when Democrats won five of the six state constitutional offices.

Tickets are $45 each and may be purchased from Howell. Call or text her at 775-427-4575 or email roctech@cccomm.net.