Mason named Commended Student

Keith Mason, a student at Oasis Academy College Prep, has been named a Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program, announced Principal Rochelle Tisdale.

Tisdale will present a letter of commendation to Mason from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students place among the top 50,000 scores of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.