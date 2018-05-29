Masons award scholarships to two students

On May 3, the Churchill Lodge No. 26 of the Free and Accepted Masons held a private ceremony for this year's recipients of the Fred C. Siemon Memorial Masonic Scholarship, which is awarded to deserving youth who are pursuing higher education with an emphasis in service to others. This is the 21st year the Churchill Lodge has awarded the scholarship.

This year's recipients are Christian Nemeth and Dakota Welch. Along with their families, the students were treated to dinner in town before the scholarships were awarded at the Lodge.

The recipients received further recognition in front of their peers at a ceremony given by the Churchill County High School on May 10.

The Churchill Lodge No. 26 starts excepting applications for consideration starting in March of each year.

Applications are reviewed by the Scholarship Committee and the top two candidates receive the scholarships.