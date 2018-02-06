Meeker receives Veteran of the Month award

David Meeker has proven himself an able leader and willing volunteer, supporting Nevada's military members and fellow veterans, and for that, the United States Army veteran was chosen as January's Veteran of the Month.

Meeker exemplifies the work ethic and character fitting for this distinction. He served 20 years in the Army from 1968-1989, serving two tours in Vietnam. After leaving the military, he continued to support the country through his contract work for the Army. His total service in the Middle East was more than 25 years.

After moving to the Reno/Sparks area, Meeker become very involved in supporting various veteran organizations and services. He is affiliated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10053 and the American Legion Post 1. He has participated in numerous fundraising efforts to feed or support fellow veterans as well as others in need. He has greeted Honor Flights, attended monthly funeral ceremonies for unaccompanied veterans and provided rides to the hospital or doctor's office for veterans and seniors.

He has participated in the American Legion's Annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food box events and also participated in numerous other events ranging from Wreaths Across America to Memorial and Veterans Day events and ceremonies. In one event alone, he worked more than 45 days in the Marine Corps Reserve's "Toys for Tots" program supervising the receiving, packing and distribution of more than 95,000 toys to children in need in Washoe County.

His volunteer work and support have touched many groups and organizations including the Blue Star Mothers, National Guards and Reserves, Boy Scouts, Boys State, Hear Today, Learn Tomorrow, Child Welfare Fund and Veteran Emergency Fund.

The Veteran of the Month award was established in 2011 to shine a light on veterans who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in support of fellow veterans and the military. It's a way to recognize these men and women who continue to serve our nation and Nevada.